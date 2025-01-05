Fulham boss Marco Silva baffled by decision not to send off Ipswich’s Leif Davis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fulham manager Marco Silva labelled referee Darren Bond’s decision to not show Leif Davis a red card “hard to explain” after Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez converted two penalties, the second in stoppage time, to earn the hosts a point after they twice went behind through Sammie Szmodics’ opener and then a Liam Delap spot-kick.

Silva agreed with all three penalty decisions, but felt the Tractor Boys should have been reduced to 10 men when Harry Wilson was brought down by Davis as he ran through on goal. VAR checked the incident but deemed the yellow card sufficient.

“I’m on the same page as the Fulham fans,” the Portuguese said when asked about the matter. “They (decisions) go in the same direction and it was a difficult afternoon for the ref and was hard to explain.

“I can’t understand why (no red card was shown). We saw it with the red card for Tom Cairney (upgraded from yellow card after VAR check at Tottenham on December 1) and last week against Bournemouth with the Ryan Christie situation… (yellow card not upgraded after VAR check).

“It was something I can’t control but I don’t want to get in trouble so it’s better to stop in this moment.”

The result moved Ipswich level on points with 17th-placed Wolves, who have a game in hand, as they continued their survival bid.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna had mixed feelings on the draw, with his side having led twice, and praised 21-year-old striker Delap for another impressive display.

“It’s a point gained but also two points dropped because they scored in the 90th,” McKenna said.

“I’m proud of aspects of the performance but disappointed with the penalties as they were a little unnecessary. There’s a lot of positives and we take the point.

“(Delap) is showing real desire, he’s always making his presence known to the centre-backs, he’s an excellent outlet and he rolls defenders, he’s doing it well. To take the penalty in the manner he did, he did well.”

Ben Godfrey was in the stands at Craven Cottage after Ipswich signed the former Everton central defender on loan from Serie A club Atalanta until the end of the season.

“We’re positive about it and happy to have him,” McKenna added.

“It’s an area we wanted to strengthen. Axel Tuanzebe has missed a lot of time and we’ve missed that profile of a centre-back who can play right-back and be strong in one-on-ones.

“He has Premier League experience, is hungry and we’re happy to have him in the second half of the season.”