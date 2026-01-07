Marco Silva says ‘magic’ Harry Wilson is in best form of his career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fulham manager Marco Silva praised “magic” Harry Wilson after his goal earned a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea at Craven Cottage, as incoming Blues boss Liam Rosenior watched from the stands.

Wilson has been Fulham’s man in form this season and, fresh from scoring his sixth of the campaign against Liverpool on Sunday, he struck the winner here, feinting his way past defender Jorrel Hato before finishing into the corner.

It was the 28-year-old, who also had a goal ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the first half, who was hauled down in the 21st minute by Marc Cucurella, the Chelsea defender red-carded for denying a goalscoring chance.

“He’s been incredible,” said Silva. “Right now everything he touches becomes something magic, something that will have an impact. You just have to try to take the best from him.

“It’s the best moment of his career definitely. He’s enjoying and he’s worked very hard. His numbers are top, incredible. Very humble, a hard worker always.”

One of Rosenior’s first tasks when he starts work officially on Thursday morning will be how to address his new team’s disciplinary issues.

This was the seventh red card they had received this season and the third time in the league they had gone down to 10 in the first half, though equally concerning for Rosenior will have been the sight of three Chelsea players talking themselves into a booking over their protests.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane, who now returns to his job with the under-21 side, rejected suggestions the team is struggling with discipline.

“Any red card affected the game massively,” he said. “We were just getting into our rhythm in that moment, starting to have a feel for what the solutions were. It came at a really bad time for us.”

Cucurella appeared to have the edge on Wilson as the pair chased a ball over the top but clever manoeuvring from the Fulham midfielder gave him an edge that Cucurella could only counter with a pull on the arm that sent Wilson tumbling.

“There’s been a lot made of the red cards,” said McFarlane. “This wasn’t ill-discipline, this happens in football. You get caught one v one. Marc is one of the best defenders in the world. He would defend that situation nine times out of 10. Harry Wilson was clever and showed quality. He got caught from a football standpoint.

“Three yellow cards directly after is something we’ll have to look at. We don’t want that to happen.”

Rosenior met the players yesterday at Chelsea’s training centre and travelled to the stadium on the team bus but did not have an input into the game.

“Liam came in yesterday probably an hour before training,” said McFarlane. “He spoke to the players about how excited he is to be at the club, his values and what his objectives are.

“He came in so late, we’d already done the prep so he left it to us. Other than encouraging words, he gave us free rein to pick the team and decide the tactics. He’s been really respectful and trusting to let us get on with the job.”