Marco Silva excited by new Fulham signing Kevin after late win over Leeds

Marco Silva lauded the impact of Fulham’s deadline-day signing Kevin after he inspired a 1-0 victory over Leeds, but insisted more is to come from the £34.6million attacker.

Silva waited until the 76th minute to introduce the Brazilian winger and he immediately created two chances, but newly-promoted Leeds looked set for a deserved share of the spoils in west London.

That was until Kevin’s late long-range effort was tipped over by Karl Darlow and Gabriel Gudmundsson headed into his own net in the 94th minute from the resulting corner by Sasa Lukic to consign the visitors to a harsh loss.

“Kevin made a massive impact in the way we were playing,” Silva said. “He was one of the main targets for the position and we are pleased to have him with us.

“He is young but even if he wasn’t playing in one of the best five leagues in Europe, he has already Champions League games, already Europa League games and you know it gives him the maturity.

“He just needs time to settle because he arrived on the last day of the market, he needs time and to find a house still. All that stuff is important for him and to adapt as quickly as he can for the Premier League with team-mates, to try to create connections.

“Definitely he is going to be a player that can help us and add something different to our team.

“I already told him the people will start to kick him in the right way and it is just he has to adapt, but it’s good when fans create a straight connection with the new signings.”

Fulham needed Kevin’s introduction after they had struggled against a dogged Leeds side, who fashioned the two best opportunities in the first half.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on his full debut for Leeds, should have done better with a header straight at Bernd Leno after 16 minutes before Sean Longstaff smashed over from 18 yards in the 43rd minute.

It did not take long for the Craven Cottage faithful to chant Kevin after two crosses led to openings for Rodrigo Muniz and Lukic.

When Kevin cut inside and had a 22-yard pile-driver tipped over by Karl Darlow, it gave Fulham one last corner and they made it count as Lukic’s delivery hit the unsighted Gudmundsson and flew into the corner.

Silva added: “Of course we are fortunate the way we won the game. You have to say the game was very tight, very balanced and of course a great feeling for us.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said: “Heartbroken, and I feel for the players because in the circumstances it was an excellent away performance.

“We would have deserved to have a third clean sheet under our belt, we would have deserved to have at least a fifth point and if you then concede such a heartbreaking goal, you just have to feel for the players.

“I have no critical words and just compliments for this performance, but sometimes you have to accept football can be like this and cruel.”