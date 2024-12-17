Manuel Ugarte confident Man Utd can compete for trophies under Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manuel Ugarte believes Manchester United have the tools to challenge for titles under new boss Ruben Amorim following their derby day win at Manchester City.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo in the final three minutes of normal time saw United come from behind to topple their rivals and spark mass scenes of celebration.

The late turnaround helped change the narrative for United as they were minutes away from a third successive Premier League defeat under new man Amorim, who replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

And the mood is now one of positivity after a rare win at the Etihad Stadium, with Ugarte insisting United have what it takes to get back to the top table of English football.

“There’s a good feeling in the dressing room,” he said. “It’s a new project with a new coach and it’s very important for us to know what he wants.

“But it’s obvious that United need to be fighting for titles and playing in the Champions League and not be where we are.

“That’s our objective but we have to get there step-by-step, little-by little, game-by-game.

“Without doubt (we have the quality). You saw on Sunday what this team can do. We have confidence but also humility. We are United.”

Ugarte struggled to make a mark under Ten Hag following his summer move from Paris St Germain, but the 23-year-old has become a regular after reuniting with his former Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim.

Asked whether the 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium was his best game for the club, he said: “I think so.

“It was a beautiful game and when you consider who it was against, I am happy with how it went. We were confident before the game, optimistic.

“But I just think forward and to the next game on Thursday.”