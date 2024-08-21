Manuel Neuer announces retirement from international football

Support truly

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has announced his retirement from international duty.

Neuer represented his nation 124 times and was a key figure in their 2014 World Cup success in Brazil.

The Bayern Munich stopper also captained Germany 61 times, but insisted the time was right to focus on club football.

“After long and intensive discussions with my family and friends, I have decided to end my career in the national team,” Neuer said.

“Everyone who knows me knows that this decision was not an easy one for me. I feel very good physically and of course the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico would have been very appealing to me.

“At the same time, I am convinced that now is exactly the right time to take this step and to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future.

“I would like to thank everyone I have gotten to know and appreciate over the past 15 years – my coaches Joachim Low, Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann, the goalkeeping coaches Andreas Kopke and Andreas Kronenberg, the assistant coaches, my teammates, the medical department, all staff members and employees of the DFB.

“I would also like to say a very special thank you to the fans of the national team who have always supported me over all these years!

Manu shaped goalkeeping like no other in the history of football. Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann

“It was a great time that shaped me and of which I am very proud. Winning the World Cup in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championships at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful.

“It was an honour for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the jersey of the German national team.”

Neuer was handed his international debut in 2009 by Low and the 38-year-old went on to break numerous records but has become the fourth Germany player to retire since Euro 2024 with Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller also quitting national team duty.

Nagelsmann added: “Even though I can understand Manu’s decision and his motives, his departure is a great loss – both in sporting and human terms.

“Manu shaped goalkeeping like no other in the history of football. With his saves, his opening play and his charisma, he was more than just a support for the national team for almost a decade and a half.

“His skills were a decisive factor in the idea of ​​how we want to play football. Manu was and is a great athlete and a great, good guy.

“I often and happily sought out conversations with him and I am pleased that I can continue to do so in the future. We will miss Manu in the national team!”