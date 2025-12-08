Mason Mount picked out for praise after Manchester United’s win at Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim picked Mason Mount out for praise after Manchester United overcame a wobble to thrash winless Wolves 4-1 on a night of unrest at Molineux.

The Red Devils were on course to blow another opportunity against a Premier League struggler after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ opener just before the break.

But United would not drop points like they did in last Thursday’s 1-1 home draw with West Ham as they instead steamed ahead in the second half to win 4-1 as Bryan Mbeumo, Mount and Fernandes struck.

“I think, once again, after we scored a goal we were a little bit sloppy on the ball and that gave a little bit of hope to the opponent,” boss Amorim said.

“But we created a lot of chances in the first half also. We should have finished that half in the different way and then in the half-time they understood that we have everything to win the game, to win three points. And they did that.

“I think the pace, the quality that we showed in the second half, understanding that the moment of Wolves is really hard as a team, as a club, so we took advantage of that.”

There were a number of high-quality performances at Molineux, where Mount left with the man of the match award and praise from his manager.

“He can defend, he can attack, the quality when he touches the ball is really good, so it’s not a surprise for me,” Amorim said.

“He’s a different type of leader. It’s not like Licha (Lisandro Martinez), for example. It’s a guy that leads by the example.

“It doesn’t matter the situation, Mason Mount is always the same thing – training, talking, dealing with people around Carrington. That is not easy, so he’s a very, very good player.”

United moved up to sixth with a win that leaves Wolves without a victory after 15 matches and sat on a paltry two points.

Many supporters only took to their seats in the 15th minute in protest against the owners, with Fosun and chairman Jeff Shi facing loud, repeated chants to leave on another miserable Molineux night.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards called it a “really difficult night” and one that saw fan anger turn to players, with Jorgen Strand Larsen letting his annoyance known when his substitution was cheered.

“Look, I understand the frustration totally,” the manager said of the protest and the potential impact on players. “I think it’s been six months since we’ve last won, so I get it.

“I’m not going to sit here and dress it up or anything like that at all, so I understand that side ofit.

“And then I’d love it if they supported the players but, again, I understand the frustration because of the situation that we’re in.

“The players are trying, I can promise that. But there’s clearly a lack of confidence and a lack of belief there, then they’re not able to show their best and that becomes difficult.”