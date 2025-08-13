Manchester United match abandoned after midfielder suffers head injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United Under-21s’ National League Cup tie was abandoned after an injury to midfielder Sekou Kone.

The fixture against National League side Tamworth was suspended after the 19-year-old Mali youth international went down after a clash of heads as he helped to defend a corner.

He was treated on the pitch for around 15 minutes and after the half-time whistle had been blown, was carried off on a stretcher and it was later announced that the game had been abandoned with the score at 0-0.

A statement from Manchester United read: “The tie was halted due to a head injury suffered by Reds midfielder Sekou Kone, inside his own box, and the youngster was taken off on a stretcher.

“We can confirm Sekou is conscious, stable and communicating with United’s medical team.

“He has been taken to hospital, as a precaution, for further checks.

“Everybody at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

A statement on Tamworth’s official X account said: “Due to the medical situation, we are forced to abandon tonight’s fixture, details will be revealed in due course.

“We would like to wish safe travels to all the Man United fans, staff and players. We especially wish Sekou Kone a speedy recovery.”

Manchester United’s senior side will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round after the draw was made on Tuesday night.

The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning August 25 after being paired with the Mariners in Wednesday night’s draw, in which they were the last team team out of the hat.