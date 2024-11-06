Leny Yoro returns to training with Manchester United after three-month absence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro took part in team training for the first time in three months as he steps up his return from a foot injury.

The 18-year-old left Lille for Old Trafford in July, with the highly-rated centre-back joining for a 62million euros fee (£52.2m) that could reach 70m euros (58.9m) if add-ons are achieved.

But Yoro sustained a metatarsal injury just a fortnight later in his second pre-season appearance for United, resulting in him undergoing surgery in early August.

The Frenchman was unable to make a competitive appearance for Erik ten Hag but is edging closer to fitness ahead of Ruben Amorim’s arrival as head coach on Monday.

Yoro trained with the group for the first time ahead of the Europa League match against PAOK as he steps up his recovery.

The teenager was welcomed back into training on Wednesday by his team-mates, who formed a tunnel and playfully slapped him as he ran through.

The PA news agency understands Yoro completed the majority of the session but is not expected to feature against PAOK or Leicester at the weekend.

Christian Eriksen and Antony trained on Wednesday after missing Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first two matches in interim charge, having seen Mason Mount return earlier.

Tyrell Malacia is also working with the group, but Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire remain absent.