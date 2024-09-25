Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Manchester United start their Europa League campaign against Dutch outfit FC Twente on Wedneday night, their first of eight fixtures in the revamped competition.

Erik ten Hag has once again had a poor start to the season, with United languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League after five matches and only managing victories against newly promoted Southampton and Fulham so far.

The Dutch outfit, who Ten Hag played for across three separate occasions during his career as a defender, have won three of their first six in the Eredivisie and sit fourth in the table.

United will also face the likes of PAOK, Fenerbahce and SPL side Rangers during their Europa League campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Man United vs Twente?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 25 September at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch?

United vs Twente will be screened on TNT Sports 1 and subscribers can stream the game on the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw continue to be absentees in defence, while squad options in the back line Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are also out. Otherwise United should be at full strength, with Mason Mount back in action and new signing Manuel Ugarte hoping to start.

Younes Taha is the only definite absence for Twente, but Bart van Rooij went off injured at the weekend and could miss out as a result.

Predicted lineups

MUN - Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Collyer, Ugarte, Mount, Antony, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

TWE - Unnerstall, van Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Salah-Eddine, Eiting, Regeer, Rots, Steijn, Van Bergen, Lammers

Odds

Man United 1/4

Draw 9/2

Twente 9/1

Prediction

A standard home win in Europe in uninspiring fashion for the Red Devils - but more focus will be on their upcoming weekend match against fellow Europa League side Spurs. United 2-0 Twente.

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.