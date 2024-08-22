Support truly

Manchester United have had a productive transfer window so far, strengthening their defence with the arrivals of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

New striker Joshua Zirkzee got off to the perfect start, too, scoring a late winner in the Premier League opener against Fulham.

But United’s summer business might not be finished yet. Injuries have again been an issue in the weeks leading up to the new season, and there remain areas of Erik ten Hag’s squad that could be strengthened.

Manuel Ugarte could be moving closer to a switch to Old Trafford ( AP )

Midfield appears to be a priority, and German journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that United are in advanced negotiations to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain. A deal is reportedly close and the Uruguayan defensive midfielder could join permanently or on loan with a future option to buy.

United could also have the opportunity to bolster their options at left-back, with Ben Chilwell reportedly offered out by Chelsea, according to talkSPORT . Blues boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that the England international is not in his plans. "With Chilly [Chilwell] I said he is a lovely guy, but with his position, he’s going to struggle with us. It’s not brutal, it’s honest," the Italian said, after leaving Chilwell and Raheem Sterling out of his squad for Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Manchester City.

Ben Chilwell has been told to leave Chelsea if he wants to play regular football ( Getty Images )

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson could be an alternative option. United are interested in signing the USA international, according to GiveMeSport , but are waiting for Fulham to bring in a replacement. The Cottagers are reportedly looking to sign Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce, and after that deal is done Robinson may be allowed to leave.

Elsewhere, Sportitalia claim United have made an approach for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, with the Red Devils reportedly seeing a €50m (£42m) offer rebuffed. They reportedly inquired about the Brazilian’s availability when negotiating a deal for Rasmus Hojlund last summer.

United might still be on the lookout for another centre-back, too, with the Daily Mail reporting that the club are hopeful of eventually signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. A move in this transfer window appears to be unlikely though.

There could still be some exits at United before the window closes. Winger Facundo Pellistri has completed a move to Greek side Panathinaikos, joining for around £5m with up to £1.7m in performance-related business, as reported by the Manchester Evening News . A buy-back option has also been included in the contract.

Jadon Sancho’s future remains up in the air, although The Athletic have reported that Chelsea could make a late move for the winger. The sticking point could be United’s valuation of £80m and the player’s significant wage demands, particularly after Chelsea’s signings of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.

Jadon Sancho’s future may lie elsewhere ( Getty Images )

In more concerning news for those of a United persuasion, Spanish outlet Defensa Central report that Real Madrid have an unwritten agreement with the Premier League club over a future move to the Spanish capital for defender Yoro, who made the switch to Old Trafford from Lille in July. The 18-year-old has yet to make his debut for United after picking up an injury in preseason.