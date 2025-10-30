Man Utd transfer chief makes big spending hint in clear message to Ruben Amorim
United’s director of football Jason Wilcox has detailed how the club are dialled in on ‘areas of the team’ that need improvement
Manchester United will sanction more funds for Ruben Amorim to strengthen his squad in the transfer market, director of football Jason Wilcox has declared.
Wilcox insists there is “a clear plan” for progress and transfers will be a big part of the ultimate goal of winning the Premier League and Champions League.
The Red Devils appear to be finding some form in recent weeks after three successive victories ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.
Amorim’s squad was overhauled last summer, with big-name exits and the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.
Wilcox has been pleased by the way the new boys have settled into a team preparing for a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday buoyed by three straight wins.
“They are all good guys, even from last summer’s window, they are top professionals, top players and we are really optimistic we are going in the right direction,” United’s director of football said.
“We have a clear plan. I am sure there are going to be bumps in the road, but we have just got to make sure we stay calm irrespective of the noise outside.”
Wilcox, speaking to club media, continued: “We have got a clear plan. We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve.
“For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad.
“We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward.
“It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.
“We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied, Ruben will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built.
“We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”