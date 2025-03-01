Ruben Amorim sends warning to Man Utd squad ahead of summer transfer window

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim said he will be honest with his players about their futures in the summer as he prepares for the possibility of a clearout.

The Manchester United head coach claimed he is “not ruthless” but is readying himself for what he insists will not be difficult conversations if he has to tell some of them he wants them to move on.

United’s underachieving team are only 14th in the Premier League and Amorim is going to have to sell if he wants to buy, so he may need to dispose of players he inherited from Erik ten Hag if he is to reshape his squad.

“Yes, we can talk about that in the end [of the season],” he said. “But that is clear, and I think that is not a difficult situation because everybody understands that in football; sometimes you stay, sometimes you have to move on.

“If you know how to explain for me is easy. If I know how to explain I can do it without [arguments] and I like to do it because I want to be clear when I was a player. Also, I try to use all that experience. When you are honest with someone, they can take it. In the beginning, it is hard, but they will understand. So I’m quite honest with my players and they already know that sometimes they have to move on in the end of the season.”

Amorim said he still believes United’s powerbrokers were truthful with him about the scale of their financial difficulties when he was offered the job.

He added: “I felt that they were honest, but I need to see things and to feel things myself. So it’s always a difference of opinion in that matter. So I knew the situation. I knew that it was a risk, but we are surviving and doing everything. And I think today is really hard. I know but this is going to help us in the future. So I have hope. We will see.”