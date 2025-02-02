Rashford on move, Spurs’ striker search – transfer deadline day talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League transfer window closes on Monday, with plenty of potential deals in the pipeline before 11pm.

Here, the PA news agency considers some of the talking points as the deadline approaches.

Rashford on the move

Marcus Rashford’s destination looks close to confirmation, with the 27-year-old forward understood to have undergone a medical on Sunday ahead of a loan move from Manchester United to Aston Villa.

Rashford has not played since the Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and head coach Ruben Amorim this week said he “has to change” to have a future at Old Trafford.

G’Day, Tottenham?

Tottenham top brass have stuck with Ange Postecoglou for now, but the Australian boss has called for “help” to reinforce his injury-plagued side, who celebrated a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Some arrived Sunday in the form of Lens defender Kevin Danso on loan – with an obligation to buy in the summer – but Spurs remain in search of at least a striker and have been linked to Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupi and Ipswich striker Liam Delap.

Time will Tel

One of Spurs’ targets, Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, has reportedly already rejected a move to Tottenham.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are thought to be competing for the 19-year-old’s services, the former having moved on from Ollie Watkins – who was forced off with an apparent injury in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

Adding to the Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus’ long-term anterior cruciate ligament recovery timeline has left Mikel Arteta in need of assistance in attack.

Watkins looks unlikely to leave Villa, particularly following Jhon Duran’s move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, but the likes of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – also rumoured to be of interest – are looking increasingly unattainable.

Garnacho a no go?

It has been a much quieter transfer window for Chelsea than in their recent past, but the Blues could still come back with an offer for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Napoli have also been rumoured suitors, but the likelihood of the 20-year-old leaving Amorim’s squad seemed to drop after he was named in United’s starting line-up for Sunday’s 2-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace.