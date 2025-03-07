Casemiro vows to keep giving his all for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Casemiro has been frustrated by his lack of game time under Ruben Amorim but vowed to keep giving his all for the head coach and Manchester United.

The 33-year-old’s star has faded somewhat since making a superb initial impact after joining from Real Madrid to much fanfare in 2022.

Casemiro had found himself on the bench more often than not under Amorim, but United’s injury crisis has seen him play an increased role of late.

The Brazil international impressed as he played the entirety of Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, and the veteran wants more.

“I’m happy with my game in particular, but the result could have been a little better,” Casemiro said. “We controlled the game well, we had chances to score.

“We always see the negative side of things, but I know this stadium very well. I know how difficult it is to play here.

“The whole team suffered a lot. We controlled the game well, now it’s time to play at home with our fans.”

Asked if he wants to play more this season, the midfielder said: “Me? Of course I want to play.

“But I always say, and these are my values, I respect the coach a lot, I respect the club. Every day I go to Carrington or Old Trafford I try to do my best.

“If a player is on the bench and is happy, that player is not worth anything for any team.

“Of course I want to play, I want to have more minutes, but the coach is the one who makes the decisions, and I have a lot of respect for him and for the club.”

Casemiro is the club’s best-paid player and has been frequently linked with a move away from United, where his contract expires next year.

There is sure to be intense speculation about his future again this summer, but the midfielder’s only focus is getting a positive result at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

“It’s too soon to talk about next season, but of course I have another year of contract and then an option,” Casemiro said.

“We have important games, and on Sunday we have Arsenal. It’s too soon to talk about next season.

“I’m here, I’m available, with total happiness, and I’m ready for the coach and the club. As everyone knows, I’m a big character for the club.”