Manchester United to adapt in games to maintain ‘good spirit’ of winning

Ruben Amorim says that Manchester United will be adaptable in games despite having one primary identity as they hope to build on back-to-back wins.

The Red Devils secured consecutive victories in the Premier League for the first time under Amorim with wins over Sunderland and Liverpool and the manager pointed to the performances in those games to show how his team is developing.

"We have one identity, one way of playing but we adapt what kind of game we need to play in the moment,” he explained at a press conference on Friday.

“You can sense that the first half against Sunderland was not the same as the second half. We know how to manage that. Then against Liverpool, of course, we scored right away in the first play. Then we managed the game playing in a different style because it was needed in that moment. That is a good thing.

"Then the spirit. Sometimes when you have a good spirit you have that bit of luck that we need to win games."

Amorim hopes to use the ‘good spirit of winning games’ to focus his players on one match at a time and says he understands him fine the margins are for narratives to change.

United are flying high after their first with at Anfield in nine years but explained how close they had come to losing that match.

He added: "I don't want to change so much with the difference of 20 centimetres. If [Cody] Gakpo's shot was 20cm different then the narrative would be different.

"My point of view is that we need to be clear on our path and not change so much because we win one game."

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim's team will use 'good spirit' of winning to focus on upcoming matches ( REUTERS )

Amorim’s side take on Brighton this weekend and the boss revealed that his squad is fine though Harry Maguire and Mason Mount picked up issues during the week.

“We had some issues during the week with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount,” he admitted before giving an update on Lisandro Martinez’s fitness by saying "he is responding really well. I don't want to say that one specific day or one week. It depends on the rhythm of the training."

The club’s focus is now on the Brighton fixture at home and, having begun a run wins, Amorim knows it will be a tough task to continue that against such a positive side.

open image in gallery After his heroics at Anfield Harry Maguire is a doubt for the Brighton clash ( Manchester United via Getty Images )

He said: "I think it is going to be a very difficult game. Brighton is a really fun team to watch, they are really good on build up, they are really strong on transitions, in every aspect on the game, they are doing well in this season.

"We need to be really smart and face that game with every focus that we do because they are a really strong team. We use the good spirit of winning games.

“We know that was a good weekend for us but our focus is on the next game. That is in the past and we need to understand that football can change a lot, especially in this kind of club. So we are not thinking about the last game. We are thinking that this game is going to be really hard to win."