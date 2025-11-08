Matthijs de Ligt nods in dramatic equaliser for Manchester United at Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthijs de Ligt struck deep into stoppage time to rescue Manchester United a 2-2 draw after a dramatic finale at Tottenham.

This repeat of the Europa League final in May looked set to go the way of Ruben Amorim’s improving team after Bryan Mbeumo haunted old Brentford boss Thomas Frank with a goal in the 32nd minute.

It sparked boos at half-time from a disgruntled Spurs fanbase which has seen only three home wins in the Premier League in 2025, but the hosts’ turned it around with substitute Mathys Tel able to produce an 84th-minute equaliser.

When Richarlison deflected in a shot by the excellent Wilson Odobert in the first minute of stoppage time, Frank looked set to get the statement home win in the league his five-month tenure had lacked.

Yet wild home celebrations were followed by more late drama as De Ligt powered home a header from a corner in the sixth minute of added time to earn United a 2-2 draw and extended their unbeaten run under Amorim to five matches.

Both teams had seven starters each from that night in Bilbao, but United arrived in the capital in a good moment under Amorim after a tricky September and Tottenham eyed a first league win at home since August.

Mbeumo’s threat was clear early on despite being caught offside twice, but Spurs should have gone ahead in the 17th minute.

The bright Xavi Simons found Brennan Johnson, who cut inside and produced a wonderful left-footed cross but Richarlison could only send it wide off his shoulder.

It was a guilt-edged chance and five minutes later the other Brazil forward on the pitch nearly scored.

Matheus Cunha bundled his way past Cristian Romero and got into the area only for Pape Sarr to deflect his shot wide.

Chances remained limited until Amad Diallo forced the breakthrough in the 32nd minute.

Sarr put Micky van de Ven in trouble with a careless pass and after the visitors recycled the ball well, Amad clipped in for Mbeumo, who peeled off Pedro Porro, to head past Guglielmo Vicario.

When Spurs did finally attack, first Johnson and then Porro squandered openings with poor crosses to ensure a smattering of boos occurred at half-time.

Half-time sparked the hosts’ into life as replacement Odobert crossed in for Romero, but his back heel was brilliantly saved by Senne Lammens.

Lammens was required again 60 seconds later in the 56th minute and was again equal to Joao Palhinha’s half-volley.

Amorim had seen enough and sent on Benjamin Sesko before Spurs had the ball in the net through Johnson, but he was offside.

Destiny Udogie was introduced next by Frank and after United captain Bruno Fernandes fired over in the 70th minute, boos greeted the decision to take off Xavi.

Frank had the last laugh when his substitutes combined as Odobert found Udogie, who crossed in for Tel and he lashed into the top corner with six minutes later.

When Sesko limped off to leave United with 10 men, the home crowd sensed an opportunity and wild celebrations followed after Richarlison flicked in Odobert’s cross as six minutes were added on.

However, Amorim watched the visitors score in Fergie Time as a last-gasp as Fernandes’ corned picked out De Ligt, who got the better of Rodrigo Bentancur to head home past a static Vicario.