Manchester United target left wing-back and striker to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad
United are looking to strengthen their squad with a raid on Wolves
Manchester United are looking at Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri as an alternative at left-back.
Ruben Amorim has made the position a priority this January as he seeks tactical balance for his team. Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes is the top choice, having worked with Amorim before, but United are currently a significant distance from matching his €60m asking price and vast wages.
The club need to sell players in order to meet those demands but, with PSG also preferring to keep the player, the Old Trafford hierarchy have naturally looked further on their list of options.
Ait-Nouri has impressed at Wolves despite a hugely difficult season, and broken into the Algerian national team over the last two seasons. The 23-year-old made the switch from France underage teams in 2023, given he holds dual nationality. Ait-Nouri has shown an aptitude for playing at both left wing-back and left-back in his time for Wolves, with Amorim appreciating his flexibility as well as his movement.
United also have an interest in Wolves teammate Matheus Cunha, but face considerable opposition there for a forward considered one of the revelations of the season. Arsenal are among those looking at the Brazilian, but Wolves are intent on keeping him this January amid a battle to stay up.