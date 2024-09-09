Manchester United enter ‘strategic partnership’ over Old Trafford redevelopment plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester United have entered into a “strategic partnership” with local authorities to examine how a new or redeveloped Old Trafford can be the catalyst for regenerating the area.

The Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which was set up in March under the chairmanship of World Athletics president Lord Coe and which also features former United defender Gary Neville, is understood to be centring its discussions on building a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than redeveloping the existing ground.

However, no firm decision on the best way forward is set to be taken until the end of the year.

Sources close to the task force have previously told the PA news agency that this is about far more than simply building a new stadium and say going ahead with this plan would represent the most ambitious regeneration project in Europe.

On Monday, United announced the club would be represented on an advisory team looking at how a new or redeveloped stadium can spark wider social and economic regeneration. Trafford Council and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) are also involved in the new partnership, United said.

The team will be led by an independent director, United said, and be in alignment with the task force and with the Trafford Wharfside redevelopment project.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes regenerating Old Trafford could mean the stadium becomes a ‘Wembley for the north’. ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Coe said: “The objective of this once-in-a-generation project is not only the development of a world-class stadium for the north of England, but also to ensure that this brings broad social and economic benefits to the local area and surrounding region.

“There is a huge opportunity to connect Trafford Wharfside regeneration with the ongoing growth of neighbouring Media City in Salford, and Greater Manchester’s Western Gateway and Central Growth Cluster plans, to create a project of national significance. The tripartite advisory team will help fully unlock this incredibly exciting potential.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “Greater Manchester has a strong claim to be the biggest footballing city-region on the planet. Few places come close to matching our heritage and the global impact of our clubs and our culture.

“The future of Old Trafford is the next chapter of that story, and we have a chance now to make sure it’s written properly.”

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe estimated in February that the regeneration project, with a new stadium at its heart, would cost £2bn.

Ratcliffe believes a new stadium could be a northern rival to Wembley and has previously said the project should attract some taxpayer funding.

“Where do you have to go if you get to the semi-final of the FA Cup and you’re a northern club? You have to schlep down to London, don’t you?” he added in February.

“People in the north pay their taxes and there is an argument that you could think about a more ambitious project in the north which would be fitting for England, for the Champions League final or the FA Cup final and act as a catalyst to regenerate southern Manchester, which has got quite significant history in the UK.”