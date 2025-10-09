Manchester United’s new stadium could have ‘seat licences’ – what does that mean?
The concept would allow supporters to purchase the right to a specific seat for all events at the stadium
Manchester United is exploring "seat licences" for its new stadium, a scheme allowing fans to buy long-term rights to a specific seat for all events.
The club confirms this would not replace traditional season tickets. An online survey, launching Thursday, invites all match-going supporters – including season-ticket holders, members, and hospitality purchasers – to give their views.
Views on a range of other matters, such as pricing, facilities and seating options, are also being sought.
United unveiled bold plans for a £2billion, 100,000-capacity new stadium to replace Old Trafford in March.
United say the survey marks “the next phase of consultation with supporters on the club’s ambition to build a new stadium that delivers the best fan experience in the world”.
They stress they are intent on making attending games “affordable and accessible”.
More than 50,000 fans participated in earlier research conducted in autumn 2024.
A statement added: “We’re committed to ensuring our core community of match-going fans can continue to attend, feel valued, and play a genuine role in shaping the new stadium with us.
“The seat licence option is just one of several potential initiatives being explored and we will conduct more research with fans around alternative options in the coming months.
“Our overarching aim is to balance financing a new stadium with keeping football affordable and accessible for fans and preserving match-going culture for future generations.”