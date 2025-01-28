Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Out-of-favour Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has “no way back” at Old Trafford, according to former Reds defender Rio Ferdinand.

The 27-year-old has been out in the cold at United since the middle of the December and manager Ruben Amorim was recently quoted saying he would rather play his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital unless the striker starts to “give the maximum every day in training and in life.”

It was reported last week that Rashford's representatives were in talks with Barcelona regarding a potential move during the current transfer window, and Ferdinand believes the forward will have no option but to leave Old Trafford following Amorim's statement.

“If I was the player and the manager said that about, my heart, my pride, my ego - it's embarrassment,” Ferdinand told his YouTube channel.

“For someone to question your application, to question you giving 100 per cent for the team, saying you're lacking effort and taking shortcuts, that's a damning comment. There's no way back for Marcus after that.

“If he did come back that means other players can take their foot off the gas and have a way back into the team and take shortcuts.”

Rashford has made more than 400 appearances for United since joining the club at the age of seven and has won the Europa League, two FA Cups and two EFL Cups.

His start under the new regime at Old Trafford was positive, he scored in Amorim’s first game in charge and a week later scored twice in United's 4-0 defeat of Everton.

However, he stated last month that he was ready to seek a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford after being dropped for United's 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Ferdinand believes Rashford would have made a public statement if Amorim's comments about his commitments were false.

He added: “For me, if it isn't true, I’m coming out all guns blazing. I’m holding a press conference and saying ‘I'm not having anyone say that about me.’

“I would love to sit across the table from Marcus and look into his eyes and see if he could say that. If you can't, you have to look at yourself.”