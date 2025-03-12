Wednesday’s briefing: Liverpool out of Europe as rivals unveil stadium plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s luck against Paris St Germain ran out as they were knocked out of the Champions League by the French side on penalties. Meanwhile, Manchester United have unveiled plans for a new 100,000-capacity stadium at Old Trafford.

PSG turn tables on Reds

Liverpool’s Champions League dreams were ended by PSG as Luis Enrique’s side prevailed 4-1 on penalties after a 1-0 win in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield.

The Premier League leaders were comprehensively outplayed in the first leg in the French capital last week but escaped with a 1-0 win after a late Harvey Elliott goal.

This time PSG hit back through Ousmane Dembele and went on to prevail on spot-kicks as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

Vision revealed for new Old Trafford

United intend to build the “world’s greatest football stadium” after unveiling bold plans for a new 100,000-capacity arena.

The club had considered redeveloping their present ground but have instead decided to pursue a new £2billion construction at an adjacent site that will also regenerate the wider area.

Its eye-catching design features three striking masts that will tower above the state-of-the-art ground, one of them reaching up to 200 metres in height and being visible from 40 kilometres away.

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said: “Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium.”

Mixed reaction

Coming just a day after Ratcliffe underlined the club’s financial difficulties in stark terms, the news has not met with universal approval by fans.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said the “visuals look both stunning and exciting” but expressed concern about how it will be funded.

“Fans remain anxious about what it means and what the consequences will be,” its statement added. “Will it add to the debt burden which has held back the club for the last two decades?”

Another fan group, The 1958, rubbished the designs as “circus-like” and “soulless”.

Blades held

Sheffield United moved top of the Sky Bet Championship but only by a point from Leeds after being pegged back by a late Bristol City equaliser.

Tyrese Campbell put the Blades on course for victory at Bramall Lane but Mark Sykes levelled in the last minute and tempers flared after the hosts were denied a stoppage-time penalty.

Third-placed Burnley also dropped points as they were held 1-1 by West Brom.

What’s on today?

Aston Villa and Arsenal are in action as the final four Champions League last-16 ties reach their conclusion.

Villa will hope to finish the job at home after beating Club Brugge 3-1 last week, while Arsenal’s progress looks a formality as they take on PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium already leading 7-1 on aggregate.

Leeds host Millwall in the Championship.