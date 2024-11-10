Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Even as one of Manchester United’s more potent goalscorers hopes for a diminished role, another shows no signs he will step down. Ruud van Nistelrooy bows out as interim manager unbeaten and with the highest win percentage in the club’s history – 75 percent, albeit from just four games – but Bruno Fernandes underlined why he ought to remain central under Ruben Amorim.

A landmark appearance offered an illustration of what he can bring. Fernandes was presented with a framed shirt to mark his 250th United appearance. He then decided it, presenting his case to carry on in United’s colours. It may have felt more pressing because of the imminent arrival of another Portuguese from Sporting CP.

There does not seem to be a logical place in Amorim’s favourite 3-4-3 formation for Fernandes; United have built around a No 10, but their next manager has not. Assuming Amorim keeps the same shape, Fernandes may have to become one of the wingers, unless he drops deeper into midfield. But at this best, he has a capacity to be a catalyst that has been unrivalled at Old Trafford for years.

For the second time in 11 days, Fernandes scored against Leicester City to give Van Nistelrooy victory. He claimed a second, too, and while it was not his, he assisted the third, finished by Alejandro Garnacho. It gave him a 100th direct involvement in the Premier League for United, in just 170 outings. He has rediscovered the route to goal under a man, in Van Nistelrooy, who struck 150 times for United. He scored four goals in as many games for the interim, none in his last 17 for Erik ten Hag. And if that prompted an apology to the sacked manager, the interlude has provided a reminder he remains United’s best player.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes scored United’s opener against Leicester ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

He certainly has an ability to be the most productive. An 83rd United goal means he averages one every three games over those 250 outings. It also took him past Eric Cantona, whose 82 came in more successful sides but who was another flair player to assume the captaincy. There have been times in the last five years when United have felt the Fernandes show; there have been many when they have been grateful for his presence.

This was one such, a day when, the goals apart, United fashioned too few openings. But they had a difference maker and, found by Amad Diallo with an imaginative backheel, Fernandes whipped and angled a shot from the edge of the box past Mads Hermansen.

Fernandes’s presence made United’s second goal, even if his attempts to be credited with it were in vain. He darted into the box to connect with Noussair Mazraoui’s cross, but the ball flew in off Victor Kristiansen’s thigh. It was an own goal for the left-back; United may note the Dane to score at Old Trafford was a Leicester defender, not Rasmus Hojlund.

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho scored United’s third goal with Fernandes getting the assist ( AP )

But Fernandes did get two goals in Van Nistelrooy’s debut in the dugout. His brief tenure ended as at started, with a defeat of Leicester. Chelsea apart, Van Nistelrooy’s fixture list was friendly. But Ten Hag won too few of the winnable games and his former assistant has at least done that. It remains to be seen if there is room on Amorim’s backroom staff for him but Van Nistelrooy has at least enhanced his own reputation, providing a sure hand on the tiller.

He preferred Amad to Garnacho for his final game, rewarding the Ivorian for his match-winning turn against PAOK. Amad again contributed, setting up the first goal, slicing through the Leicester defence on the stroke of half-time, when Hermansen was required to stop his shot. Perhaps Garnacho was galvanised by his demotion, because he came on to curl in a glorious shot.

open image in gallery Ruud van Nistelrooy cloesd out his tenure as interim boss with another win over Leicester ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

All of which may mean Steve Cooper has seen enough of United for a while. The Leicester manager has lost all seven meetings with United by an aggregate score of 21-4. Leicester have conceded eight in 11 days, first 5-2 and now 3-0.

Lacking the injured Jamie Vardy, Leicester could rue a couple of moments that may have made it different. The invention and impudence of Facundo Buonanotte brought hope. Set against his creativity, however, was Wilfred Ndidi’s inability to finish: from a free kick, he headed tamely at Andre Onana and, when Buonanotte chipped a pass over the United defence, Ndidi’s shot was directed at the goalkeeper. United looked vulnerable when Buonanotte ran at them, their issues in midfield again apparent.

They nevertheless ended as comfortable winners, Van Nistelrooy’s name echoing around Old Trafford. He has had his cameo as caretaker. Now the Amorim era will start in earnest. And Fernandes may again be the first name on a teamsheet.