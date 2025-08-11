Manchester United fan group postpones protest against Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Manchester United supporters’ group has postponed a demonstration against the club’s ownership planned for the day of their opening game of the Premier League season.

The 1958 had organised a protest march to Old Trafford on August 17, ahead of United’s clash with Arsenal, with banners referring to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 1958 has overseen numerous demonstrations in recent years, principally aimed at unpopular majority shareholders the Glazers, but frustration has now spread to Ratcliffe.

The billionaire British businessman, who owns a 28.94 per cent stake in United, has instigated wide – often unpopular – changes since taking over day-to-day operational control from the Glazers in February 2024.

“Jim Ratcliffe chose to get into bed with the Glazers and, in our opinion, is helping keep them in charge,” said a group representative, who added Ratcliffe was “no saviour” and “like a (red) devil in disguise,” last week.

However, after conducting a survey, the group has acknowledged opinion is split and the time is not right for a protest.

A statement read: “With a fanbase as diverse and passionate as ours, finding the right balance isn’t always easy. We’ve had to consider momentum, timing, fan appetite, broader consequences of protest activity whilst assessing how current and future decisions may impact us as fans.

The protest was due to be aimed at United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ( PA Wire )

“Given the current sentiment within the fanbase and particularly in light of these recent survey results, it’s clear there is no unified view on the direction of the club under Ratcliffe.

“That split is real, and we believe it would be irresponsible to risk creating a situation that could result in any ‘red on red’ conflict inside or outside the stadium.”

The group say almost 63 per cent of the near 26,000 respondents to their survey said Ratcliffe and his Ineos company should be held to account for their decisions so far by means of a protest. However, 68 per cent also believed they should be given more time.