We know this storm will go away – Diogo Dalot positive about Man Utd future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diogo Dalot is convinced the “storm” at Manchester United will pass and is using Ruben Amorim’s “worst team” barb as motivation to help change things.

This has been a topsy-turvy and emotionally draining season at Old Trafford, even by the standards of recent years.

United turned to Amorim after sacking Erik ten Hag in late October, yet there has continued to be bumps since then at a club that begin the weekend 12th in the Premier League.

But there have been signs of progress such as Thursday’s 2-0 victory at FCSB, which not only secured progress to the Europa League last-16 but a third straight win for the first time this season.

“Football is always unpredictable, but what you can see is that we are trying to be more consistent about it, trying to win more games, and that’s the part that we want to keep,” Dalot said.

“It doesn’t mean that things will be lovely until the end of the season, but that’s where we want to go. We are really positive about it.

“We know that this storm that everybody is talking about, it will go away, but we need to suffer as a team, as a club, fans have to be together with us and I’m sure that they will rise again.”

Dalot said it is “massive” for the fans as well as the club to be heading into Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Crystal Palace on the back of three successive victories.

That run started after a chastening 3-1 home defeat to Brighton in their last Premier League outing at Old Trafford, which led Amorim to say they are the “worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United”.

“I don’t want to hear it,” Dalot said of the remarks. “So, the message for me is the next training session I have to show that I don’t want to belong to the worst Manchester United team in history.

“You can analyse it as something negative. I analyse it as something positive because I want to change the situation.

“My team-mates also, and we show today that we want to change this, so hopefully on Sunday we can do again.”

United trained in Bucharest on Friday having stayed overnight in Romania after securing a top-eight finish that means they skip February’s Europa League play-offs.

Those clear midweeks could be huge for Amorim, who has had precious little time on the training field to implement his system after taking charge at such a hectic period.

“That’s no coincidence,” Dalot said when put to him they appear to be improving in the head coach’s system.

“When we say that some things take time, it’s because it’s going to take time and it can sound like an excuse that when we have more time to train, we will get better.

“We will get better when we have more time to train, but you can see already that we are getting better. We are improving. Winning games helps a lot.”