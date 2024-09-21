Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A disappointing start to the Premier League season puts both Crystal Palace and Manchester United under pressure when the two teams meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace are yet to secure three points this season, but have begun to gain a little momentum with draws against Chelsea and Leicester City, as well a midweek win against QPR in the League Cup.

United responded well to the 3-0 drubbing against Liverpool with a victory over Southampton by the same scoreline last weekend, but currently sit completely middle of the road: in 10th place after two wins from four with a goal difference of zero. Tuesday’s 7-0 League Cup win over Barnsley was a fun distraction from the more serious business of climbing the Premier League table.

This has not been a kind fixture for the Red Devils in recent times. Palace destroyed United 4-0 in May with the type of incisive cutting football that made Oliver Glasner’s early work in charge so impressive. It’s now been four years since United have tasted victory against the Eagles in London and manager Erik ten Hag should be wary of the potential springboard his side can provide with another poor result.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 21 September at Selhurst Park in London.

Where can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Palace have a couple of ongoing defensive issues, with Trevoh Chalobah and Chadi Riad unlikely to feature.

Chalobah shouldn’t be too far away after sustaining an abdominal injury and could return before the end of the month, while Riad is expected to miss the next couple of months with likely knee ligament damage.

Midfielder Cheick Doucoure was substituted against Leicester City last time out after two separate first-half problems in his only appearance since November 2023. He will be absent for the next few weeks, while Mateus Franca missed pre-season and is not expected to return any time soon.

United will continue to be without Leny Yoro and Mason Mount. Both Rasmas Hojlund and Luke Shaw are working their way back to fitness and are unlikely to be chucked in, while Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof are still to overcome injuries and a lack of fitness this season.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Guehi, Lacroix, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Nketiah, Eze, Mateta

Manchester United X: Onana, Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Zirkzee

Odds

Crystal Palace 7/4

Draw 11/4

Manchester United 7/5

Prediction

Palace to utilise the energy of the crowd to propel themselves for their first win of the season, heaping scrutiny on Erin ten Hag. Crystal Palace 3-1 Manchester United.

