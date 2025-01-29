Ruben Amorim hires 78-year-old athletics coach to whip Man Utd players into shape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have hired renowned athletics coach Harry Marra to help improve the players’ fitness and running technique.

The 78-year-old American is considered one of the outstanding coaches in the history of track and field, and is best known for helping decathlete Ashton Eaton to two Olympic gold medals. He also coached Brianne Theisen, Eaton’s wife, who is a world and Olympic medalist in heptathlon.

United have brought in Marra on a short-term basis, according to The Times, thought to be only a matter of weeks, as manager Ruben Amorim looks to turn around the team’s fortunes with his side sitting 12th in the Premier League table.

Amorim has been clear on the physical demands he places on his players, saying in December: “Even with the best starting XI on the planet, without running, they will not win anything. It’s very clear. If you want to win the Premier League, you have to run like mad dogs. If not, we are not going to do it, that is clear.”

It is an issue at the heart of Amorim’s rift with Marcus Rashford, who has been accused of lacking application in training.

Marra will work closely with Sam Erith, United’s interim performance director, reported by The Athletic, and part of his remit will be to hone the players’ running mechanics as they try to keep up with Amorim’s high demands.