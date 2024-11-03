Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Roy Keane labelled Manchester United as “boring” after the hosts failed to spark into life in a home draw with Chelsea.

Hopes that the installation of Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager and impending arrival of Ruben Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s successor would ignite the Old Trafford atmosphere were misplaced as the home fans had little to cheer.

Bruno Fernandes put Van Nistelrooy’s side ahead from the penalty spot but it wasn’t long before Chelsea levelled through a crisply-struck volley from Moises Caicedo.

And Sky Sports pundit Keane was deeply disappointed not to see more from his former club.

“They are almost boring,” Keane said. “They have a lack of conviction in their chances. They were so flat, the fans must be disappointed. They are way off in terms of getting back to that top four and competing.

open image in gallery Bruno Fernandes scored Manchester United’s only goal from the penalty spot ( Getty Images )

“I think it is a bit of everything. As a team, you look at certain individuals and maybe we think they are better than they are. They’ve got established internationals. United are average at everything.

“The lack of goals is still hard to believe. You look at the oppportunities they are creating and missing - that is why managers lose their jobs. That’s why the goals record is what it is. It’s properly hit and miss, and more likely it is a miss. Manchester United fans must be going away today scratching their heads. It was very quiet today at Old Trafford.”

The club parted ways with Ten Hag on Monday after the Dutchman oversaw their worst start to a Premier League season. Van Nistelrooy has been placed in interim charge until Amorim, currently Sporting manager in Lisbon, arrives after the November international break.