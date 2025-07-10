Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United need to find a way to meet Brentford’s valuation of Bryan Mbeumo and bring him to Old Trafford.

United have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Cameroon international but are yet to meet the Bees’ requirements over a fee and risk missing out on their man during the transfer window.

“Man United need to find a way of meeting Brentford's valuation,” Ferdinand said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“The proposal doesn't seem to be enough for Brentford, but Manchester United need to get this done.

“It's been in the news for far too long, to get to a situation to get to the end of the window and it doesn't happen, I think that will be an egg-on-the-face situation for Man United unless they go and get someone else.

“Who have they got waiting in the wings as an alternative? We haven't heard any names that are close.”

After a wretched season at Old Trafford, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League with just 11 wins in the competition, manager Ruben Amorim is keen to strengthen during his first pre-season with the players.

Brentford have so far rejected two offers for the French-born forward, one of £45m plus £10m in add-ons and a second of £55m plus £7.5m.

However, the west London club is believed to be seeking more than £65m. Despite that, Ferdinand is confident they will reach an agreement: “I would be surprised if this deal doesn't go through, United have allowed it to go public and they are in a position now where they have to make a move to get it over the line,” he said.

“I will repeat myself. he fits the bill for me physically, he is dynamic, scores goals in the Premier League, knows the Premier League, watch this space.”