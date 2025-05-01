The duality of Manchester United’s strange season could lead to glorious failure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lyon’s 10 men had just scored their fourth goal when the cameras were turned on the directors’ box. Sat side by side, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, the chief executive and technical director, were pictures of despondency. A few minutes later, the focus of the television directors was understandably elsewhere. Three goals in eight minutes at Old Trafford had transformed the mood, perhaps the season, perhaps a reign and a regime.

For them, judgement day had been postponed. Until Thursday in Bilbao, or next Thursday against Athletic Bilbao, or maybe a return trip to Bilbao. From Ruben Amorim, however, a verdict has already been delivered. “Nothing is going to save our season,” he said. Yet there was a caveat. “But this can be huge.” Manchester United may yet end with a couple of feats that might have signified a good year – a trophy and a Champions League spot – yet it is impossible to completely separate them from the ignominy of their worst league campaign in decades. Their league season has been so garish that their manager feels problems cannot be solved simply with one piece of silverware. It could bring a boost to revenue of some £100m, a far greater transfer budget for Amorim. He nevertheless warned: “Europa League [will] not change anything in our problems – it’s going to give us Champions League next year, more money to spend – but the problems are still there.”

But Europe’s greatest underachievers could be European trophy winners, headed for the European Super Cup. Many may feel that is not fair. “It is the rules,” shrugged Amorim. By most criteria, United have been one of the poorest teams in the Premier League, especially since his appointment. Yet they are the only unbeaten side in the Europa League and could end the competition as its top scorers.

“The context in this season has been complicated in every aspect,” said Amorim. “It could change our dynamic and next year.” The 2024-25 campaign may come to be seen as the start of a renewal, garnished by a European fightback in United’s truest traditions, or a historic low. That United themselves don’t know was evident in the expressions of their power brokers a couple of weeks ago.

They have destroyed the old assumptions with their incompetence. United thought they could still salvage a top-four finish when they sacked Erik ten Hag. They are now 14th. A club who have not finished below eighth in the Premier League era at risk of coming 17th (indeed, there is a potential Europa League final that is also a battle for 17th). Had Arne Slot resigned as Liverpool manager after 10 league games, he would still have taken more points than Amorim this season.

The Portuguese’s paltry tally of 24 with United may still feel generous. Half of his six wins were against promoted (and now relegated) teams. Many a result – wins over Southampton and Fulham and Manchester City, draws with Everton and Bournemouth – felt slightly flattering. Amorim has 24 points from 23 games, 40-point form if extended over a whole season, and his record could yet get worse. Which, in a year when United’s transfer spend is around £230m, is damning of him, Ten Hag and the club.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim has failed to improve Manchester United since replacing Erik ten Hag but may end the year with a European trophy ( Action Images/Reuters )

Amorim readily accepts that they have scored too few goals in England. But not in Europe. They have 21 in eight games under him, winning six, along with decent draws away at Real Sociedad and Lyon. They have scored 11 in their last three: since Christmas, United have not scored more than two goals in a game against a club who will be in the Premier League next season but they beat Sociedad 4-1 and Lyon 5-4. Now for an Athletic team whose defence Amorim called the best in Spain.

They can hope a visit to Bilbao is the first of two, a glimpse of their immediate future. It also transports them far back into their past. The Busby Babes lost 5-3 in the Basque country in 1957, winning a European Cup quarter-final second leg at Maine Road 3-0. There were comebacks and late goals long before Amorim arrived. Yet United may step onto Spanish soil with some trepidation. Ten Hag’s team beat a miserable exit from Europe after losing to Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray last season. Normally, however, their conquerors have been La Liga’s finest. In six of the previous seven campaigns, they were knocked out by Spanish clubs.

Now Amorim’s patched-up group visit the San Mames with Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt back on the bench but without a doubly significant player. The Portuguese’s 3-4-3 formation has hampered United. They have had too little attacking incision from wing-backs, except in Europe, where Diogo Dalot has scored against FCSB, Sociedad and Lyon. Yet he is injured, meaning the man who would have been charged with stopping a Euro 2024 scorer is absent. “Nico Williams is a special player,” said Amorim. Yet Athletic have a big injury blow of their own, missing their injured top scorer Oihan Sancet.

open image in gallery Diogo Dalot has impressed in Europe this season but injury keeps him out of the crucial clash against Athletic Bilbao ( AFP/Getty )

Perhaps fortune is favouring United. Maybe the game of chance is continuing. “Ten bad minutes can knock you out and 10 good minutes can keep you alive – that’s what happened to United in the last round,” said Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde. And in 10 minutes, whether in Bilbao or Manchester, United’s season could teeter between rescue act and disaster.

“We are always searching for a great moment that can change a lot of things,” said Amorim. Harry Maguire’s 121st-minute winner against Lyon may be one such. Another couple and Manchester United’s strange season would be success as well as failure, even if the glory would not fool Amorim that everything was in order.