Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alejandro Garnacho has insisted he is happy at Manchester United while admitting he pays attention to rumours about his future.

Napoli made an offer for the Argentina winger in January, while he also attracted interest from Chelsea, and if United were to cash in on Garnacho, it would enable them to make a vast profit in their accounts, as he cost just £420,000.

The 20-year-old’s departure could free up space to spend under Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Garnacho has had a mixed season, being omitted from the squad by new manager Ruben Amorim for December’s Manchester derby and enduring a 24-game goal drought.

But he has started United’s last 13 matches and scored a spectacular goal in Sunday’s 4-3 defeat at Brentford and claimed he is content at Old Trafford.

He said: “As a footballer, you are always going to listen and hear some rumours about the future. But I have a contract here until 2028 so I’m happy here.”

Garnacho revealed he struggled after Erik ten Hag was sacked, adding: “I think it is not easy when in the middle of the season you change the manager. My first two months, November and December were very difficult for me but my mentality is to keep working, to keep trying and show to the manager and staff I have to play.”

open image in gallery Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has discussed his future at the club ( Action Images via Reuters )

In Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation, Garnacho plays less as a winger and more as a No 10 and said it has not been easy to adjust to the new system.

"Obviously, the manager knows the characteristics of the players,” he added.

open image in gallery Garnacho has clarified his future amid speculation last January ( Getty Images )

“You see the games, too many times I play, for example, wide on the wing and the wing back is coming inside. What we try to do depends on the players we have and we are improving as a team also.”