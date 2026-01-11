Manchester City extend lead at top of WSL with win over Everton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Goals from Kerolin and Vivianne Miedema cemented Manchester City's place at the top of the Women's Super League table with a 2-0 victory over Everton.

Brazil international Kerolin opened the scoring with a deflected 26th-minute effort at the Joie Stadium before Netherlands counterpart Miedema made sure with a well-taken second as the hosts dominated.

Victory maintained City's six-point advantage over champions Chelsea, whose pursuit continued with a 5-0 demolition of lowly West Ham.

The Blues took a commanding 4-0 lead in at the break in Rita Guarino's first game as Hammers boss thanks to an own goal from Yu Endo and efforts from Lauren James, Alyssa Thompson and Sandy Baltimore.

Baltimore helped herself to a second from the penalty spot to complete an impressive afternoon's work at Kingsmeadow.

Ashleigh Neville's own goal handed former club Tottenham a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester.

The unfortunate defender, who only joined City last week after a decade at Spurs, turned Eveliina Summanen's 40th-minute corner into her own net to settle a tight affair at the BetWright Stadium and ease her side level on points with third-placed derby rivals Arsenal.

Second half goals from Rachel Daly and Kirsty Hanson helped Aston Villa come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

Fuka Tsunoda put the Seagulls ahead at Villa Park, but the hosts responded after the break with two goals inside a minute as Daly and Hanson struck in quick succession to snatch a fourth league win of the season.

Liverpool are a point adrift of West Ham at the foot of the table and still without a win after a drab 0-0 draw with London City Lionesses.

Neither side mustered a shot on target at St Helens Stadium in Eder Maestre's first game in charge of the Lionesses.

