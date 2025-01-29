Wednesday’s briefing: City need win, Liverpool rest stars and Battle of Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola called for “something special” from his Manchester City side when they bid to keep their Champions League hopes alive in Wednesday’s final group game against Club Brugge.

Arsenal, all-but guaranteed a place in the last 16 before their tie in Girona, successfully appealed against Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card at Wolves on Saturday, with the 18-year-old’s ban overturned.

Aston Villa also hope to seal a top-eight finish with victory in their ‘Battle of Britain’ against Celtic – the Scots have already qualified for the play-offs – while table-toppers Liverpool will field a shadow squad in Eindhoven.

‘Not a problem’ – Guardiola

Guardiola insisted City’s must-win match at the Etihad Stadium was a challenge his side will relish.

City, the 2023 winners, must beat Brugge to stay in the competition after winning just two of their first seven matches.

“The situation that we have is that we have to win the game and if not we will not continue in this competition, but it’s not a problem, it’s an opportunity, a challenge, and we will face it,” Guardiola said.

“I know these type of games you have to put in something special – something there has not been enough of so far in this Champions League – to win the games.”

Lewis-Skelly red overturned

Arsenal have been successful in their appeal against Lewis-Skelly’s straight red card in Saturday’s Premier League game at Wolves.

Lewis-Skelly was sent off for serious foul play after bringing down Matt Doherty shortly before half-time and referee Michael Oliver’s decision was ratified by VAR.

The FA said: “An independent regulatory commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly and removed his three-match suspension.”

Oliver’s decision infuriated Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and the club’s fans and was widely criticised by pundits, with Alan Shearer calling it “one of the worst decisions that I’ve seen in a long time”.

Slot rests big guns

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has opted to take a second-string squad to face PSV Eindhoven and leave the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker at home.

Seven successive wins mean progress is already secured as the leaders are guaranteed to finish no lower than second and will claim top spot with a point in the Netherlands.

Saturday’s trip to high-flying Bournemouth is the priority, with a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League to extend or protect, and only Andy Robertson and former PSV forward Cody Gakpo are retained from Saturday’s starting line-up.

‘Battle of Britain’

Unai Emery has called on Aston Villa to finish the job and earn direct qualification to the Champions League last 16.

Villa complete the league phase at Villa Park, knowing they could earn a top-eight spot if they win and other results go their way.

“I want to be in the top eight and we have the opportunity which is fantastic,” Emery said. “It’s not in our hands, but a lot of other teams as well have to win again tomorrow in case we are winning.

“I want to play the match and enjoy it at Villa Park with our supporters. We are excited and motivated.”

Celtic head to Villa Park knowing they are guaranteed a spot in the play-off round after last week’s late win over Young Boys.

What’s on today?

The Champions League group stage will conclude, with all 18 of the final matches kicking off at 8pm.

In League Two, promotion-chasing Doncaster will play at Barrow.