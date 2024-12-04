Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City will hope to put an end to their recent horror run as they look to avoid dropping below opponents Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League champions are without a win in seven games with defeat at Liverpool on Sunday seemingly ending their title challenge.

Pep Guardiola’s side will slip further down the table if they lose a fifth successive league fixture with Forest eyeing another significant result to continue their excellent season so far.

A narrow win against Ipswich kept their chase for a European place on track with Chris Wood scoring his ninth goal of the season from the penalty spot.

When is Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 4 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via Amazon Prime Video.

Team news

Rodri, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Oscar Bobb remain absent for Manchester City, though Jeremy Doku was fit to feature off the bench against Liverpool. Pep Guardiola boldly dropped Ederson and Josko Gvardiol for that game at Anfield and another selection shake-up feels likely.

Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White overcame injury to be involved against Ipswich for Nottingham Forest, leaving Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare on the treatment table.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Lewis; Silva, De Bruyne, Nunes, Grealish; Haaland.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Silva, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

