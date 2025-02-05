Nico Gonzalez says his father told him joining Manchester City ‘the best thing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City new boy Nico Gonzalez has said he needed no persuading to join the club where his father Fran previously worked as an academy coach.

The 23-year-old Gonzalez became City’s fourth signing of an unusually busy January transfer window at the Etihad Stadium as he joined from Porto on deadline day for a fee of £49.9million, signing a deal until 2029.

The former Barcelona prospect believes his style and City’s are a perfect match, and has already had plenty of insight into the club thanks to his dad, the former Deportivo La Coruna and Spain midfielder who worked in Manchester when Nico was a teenager.

“He was here for two years,” Gonzalez told City’s website. “That is why he always recommended that if I had the chance I should come here.

“He always talks so well about Manchester, the city and obviously the team. He told me that I will enjoy it a lot here and I will be so happy here in the city. He loved living here and I even visited once and I really liked the city.

“(He) has helped me make the right decisions and he always told me that to come here would be the best thing. Even a few years ago he always said that he wished that I would play here. So now he is so happy and proud.”

The younger Gonzalez came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, making 37 appearances for Barca before joining Valencia on loan and then moving to Porto in 2023.

With City struggling in midfield in the absence of the injured Rodri, the former Spain Under-21 international is likely to be quickly pressed into service, but expects to fit in well.

“I was raised in La Masia and since I was small, I always played a similar game and style to what Manchester City plays,” he said.

“Also, in Portugal I also tried to improve my play and the tempo of games which has made me a complete footballer. I hope the fans see a player that can play with the ball but also attack.”

Gonzalez had scored seven goal in 29 appearances for Porto this season before making his move, and said he has been working to increase his goal threat.

“I was playing my best season ever and it wasn’t easy to say goodbye to people who felt like family,” he said. “But it was easy to come to Manchester because it is a great opportunity for me to grow and it is the best decision I could make…

“I think this season I have started to arrive more into the area to score and assist many goals. I think I have also improved a lot in my intensity and I hope this will help me in the Premier League.”

I have won two trophies in Portugal, and here I think I will have the chance to win much more Nico Gonzalez

Gonzalez lifted the Taca de Portugal in his first and only full season with Porto last term, following it up with the Supertaca at the start of this campaign.

Asked about his ambitions in Manchester, he said: “For me, working here and being able to have all of these team-mates, working with such a great coach, I will try to be the best player I can to fulfil all my potential.

“Then, I have won two trophies in Portugal, and here I think I will have the chance to win much more.”