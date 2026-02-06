Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola may or may not be in the home straight but it takes him to the place that feels his final frontier. The Manchester City manager has a standard answer – “I have one more year [on my] contract” – about his future but there is the chance that this is his last trip to Anfield. It can seem to loom large in his thinking: there may be no away ground Guardiola references by name more.

There is a reason for that. Guardiola has been going there for almost a decade with City. He has only won once: in lockdown, in an empty ground, when perhaps Anfield was not really Anfield. When he was last there, Guardiola raised six fingers to the Liverpool supporters, one to denote each Premier League title he has won. The more famous meme is of Guardiola brandishing two and yelling “twice” in any direction. It was a reference to City’s penalty appeals rejected in that 2019 defeat. Anfield, it seemed, could leave him howling into the sky in frustration.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola reminded the Liverpool fans how many Premier League titles he has won last season (Ian Hodgson/AP) ( AP )

Those images may be revived if Guardiola can triumph on the red side of Merseyside for a second time. “It is always the toughest opponent and a difficult place and stadium with the quality of the players and the managers,” he said. He shrugged off suggestions Liverpool’s slump this season would render Sunday’s visit easier. “They remain an exceptional team with a top-class manager,” he said. Anfield is still Anfield.

Guardiola’s 10 visits there, his six defeats, his return of five points from a possible 27, have given him an idea of what is required. “Anfield, bigger stages and big games, always needs big personalities,” said Guardiola. “As I said many times, it's not about the skills. All the players in the first division, the Premier League and the big leagues, in the top clubs, the skills are there. It’s how you behave.”

It was an analysis that could assume an importance when it comes to team selection. Bernardo Silva ranks as a major doubt but was given the captaincy in part because of the personality he showed last season. Ruben Dias, perhaps the calmest character he can call upon, has not played for a month but is fit again.

Erling Haaland has not scored in open play in the Premier League since Christmas and has only found the net at Anfield in the colours of Red Bull Salzburg. “Erling is the best striker in the world,” countered Guardiola, brushing aside suggestions a more in-form Omar Marmoush could play instead of the Norwegian. Rodri’s experience could offer reassurance, too, in what has been transformed into an inexperienced City team.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola (right) believes Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

“They are new, new, new, new, new in the new Premier League, in new stages,” emphasised Guardiola. And yet their predecessors – Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker, Ederson and co – often had big personalities. What they lacked, however, was the sight of the best part of 60,000 Liverpool fans left disappointed by a City victory at Anfield.

The reboot has been influenced, directly and indirectly, by Liverpool. Perhaps it was inevitable clubs looking for an overhaul would end up fishing in the same ponds. Liverpool used their pulling power as champions to bring in the £100m Florian Wirtz, who had been of interest to City. Guardiola responded by signing the rather cheaper Rayan Cherki, who has proved a bargain. Tellingly, perhaps, Guardiola cited the Frenchman’s character as he underlined how impressed he has been. “In terms of skills, personality, everyone can see it every day by day,” he said. “So he is top, top class.”

There was an Anfield flavour to his January business. Antoine Semenyo, signed for Bournemouth by Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes and wanted on Merseyside, was instead bought by City. Marc Guehi, who almost joined Liverpool on deadline day in the summer, instead moved to Manchester four months later. “A great signing for Man City for the next five, six, seven, eight years,” said Guardiola.

open image in gallery Antoine Semenyo (left) and Marc Guehi were both targets of Liverpool ( Getty Images )

His revamped backroom staff all have Anfield on their CVs. Kolo Toure almost won a Premier League title with Liverpool in 2014, only to be pipped by City. Set-piece coach James French spent 13 years at Anfield. Pep Lijnders was Jurgen Klopp’s second in command. Guardiola rarely misses an opportunity to call Klopp his greatest rival; famously, he lost more games against the German than he won. So if he could not beat him enough, he hired his ally. With Lijnders by his side, perhaps Guardiola is playing more Klopp-style football, with faster transitions and less control.

Yet neither Liverpool, despite spending £450m last summer, or City, despite paying £430m for signings over the last 13 months, are touching the heights Klopp and Guardiola’s greatest teams did. “Yeah, maybe we are saying that to make 98 points, and 100 points to win the Premier League is not hard enough,” the Catalan said. He lost at Anfield to a Liverpool team who got 99, drew with one who ended up with 97. Now he faces a Liverpool side marooned in sixth. But for Guardiola, Anfield will always remain Anfield.