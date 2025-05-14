A closer look at Manchester City’s route to the FA Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at their route to the Wembley showpiece.

Man City 8 Salford 0 (third round, Jan 11)

City began their march to a third successive final with a comprehensive demolition of their League Two neighbours. James McAtee scored a second-half hat-trick after Jeremy Doku began the rout with the first of his double. Divin Mubama struck on debut, Jack Grealish scored for the first time in over a year and Nico O’Reilly claimed his first senior goal.

Leyton Orient 1 Man City 2 (fourth round, Feb 8)

Pep Guardiola’s side survived a scare in east London as they came from behind to beat their League One hosts. Orient took a shock lead after Jamie Donley’s dramatic 50-yard effort struck the bar and rebounded in via Stefan Ortega but Abdukodir Khusanov levelled and veteran Kevin De Bruyne settled the contest 11 minutes from time.

Man City 3 Plymouth 1 (fifth round, Mar 1)

After knocking out Liverpool, Championship strugglers Plymouth dreamed of another upset after taking a surprise lead through Maksym Talovierov. O’Reilly shattered their hopes by heading home a brilliant De Bruyne free-kick to equalise and then putting City ahead with 14 minutes remaining. De Bruyne confirmed the win late on.

Bournemouth 1 Man City 2 (quarter-finals, Mar 30)

City needed to produce another fightback after Evanilson punished Erling Haaland for missing two gilt-edged chances, one from the penalty spot, by giving the Cherries a half-time lead. The introduction of O’Reilly from the bench changed the game as he set up Haaland for an equaliser and then played in Omar Marmoush for the winner.

Nottingham Forest 0 Man City 2 (semi-finals, Apr 27)

City led for the majority of the Wembley contest after Rico Lewis opened the scoring with a fine strike after just two minutes and they took firm control when Josko Gvardiol headed a second after the break. Forest, who should earlier have made it 1-1 through Anthony Elanga, rallied in the latter stages and hit the woodwork three times but City were not to be denied.