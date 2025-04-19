Pep Guardiola: Win at Everton ‘massively important’ in race for Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes their 2-0 win over Everton in their final visit to Goodison Park was hugely significant in the quest to secure a 15th successive season of Champions League football.

The game was meandering towards a draw, which would have opened the door for sixth-placed Chelsea, until Nico O’Reilly (84) and Mateo Kovacic, in added time, scored to open up a four-point cushion to the Europa League places.

Asked about the importance of those two goals, Guardiola, whose side were underwhelming throughout, said: “I would say big.

“We have five or six games left so to win here at Goodison Park, in the moment they had winning at Nottingham Forest (last weekend) – and Liverpool and Arsenal couldn’t win here – is massively important.

“Of course, we are miles away from Liverpool and Arsenal, but tonight we sleep fourth and we will see what happens to Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Chelsea.

“Now it is in our hands. We need a final on Tuesday (at home to Villa). Three games at home, two away and hopefully we can achieve this big success to qualify for the Champions League.”

The performance was less than impressive but Guardiola accepts at this stage of the season, with so much at stake, the result surpasses everything.

“It’s not necessary to be so smart,” he added.

“We didn’t create much but in the second half we were more aggressive and the players made a step up.

“The second half was better because the players were better. The back four was brilliant: maybe on the ball was a little bit sloppy, but they were so solid and really pleased for the game because it was really important.”

For Everton boss David Moyes, it was his third defeat since returning to the club in January and he pinpointed the 52nd-minute loss of influential centre-back James Tarkowski to a hamstring injury as a pivotal moment.

“I think Tarky coming off was a big change in the game. It changed a lot of things and it shouldn’t have, but it did,” he said.

“You could feel it and I think Man City sensed it as well. I didn’t feel as comfortable. I felt we should have definitely dealt with the first goal better than we did.

“It is something the club will need to consider because between him, Jarrad (Branthwaite) and the goalkeeper it is an incredibly strong part of the team, and when one of them is out you can see it can have a big effect.

“But I have to say the boys have done a great job. It is amazing to think after I first came in here that I am pretty disappointed we’ve lost to Man City.”