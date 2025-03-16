Omar Marmoush believes Manchester City ‘will be good’ in the battle for Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Omar Marmoush is confident Manchester City can rise to the challenge and recover the ground they have lost in the race for Champions League places.

The champions remain outside the Premier League top four after twice surrendering the lead in a 2-2 draw with fellow European contenders Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Marmoush had put City back ahead after Pervis Estupinan’s free-kick cancelled out an Erling Haaland penalty, but an Abdukodir Khusanov own goal meant the points were shared.

After four successive titles, City are not used to being locked in such battles at this stage of the season, but January signing Marmoush remains upbeat.

“Of course it is a challenge but we will do everything,” said the Egyptian, who has now scored four goals since his £59million switch from Eintracht Frankfurt.

“We will put our heads down, try to work as hard as we can and, always when we are on the pitch, give 100 per cent. Hopefully, in the end, we will secure that place.

“We just have to try to show our quality more, have more confidence on the ball, keep the ball more and just do what Man City always did, and I think we will be good.”

Both sides had chances to win the game in the closing stages with City’s Nico Gonzalez heading against a post and Carlos Beleba blazing over for the Seagulls when well placed.

Marmoush said: “It was a very intense game, a very open game with a lot of spaces.

“In the end, it’s not the best feeling, not getting the three points in our stadium, but we will keep going.”

Brighton remain just a point behind City in a tight battle for the European positions.

The Seagulls enjoyed a run to the last 16 of the Europa League last year and are keen to qualify for continental competition again.

Finishing fifth could even be sufficient for a Champions League place if England is awarded an extra spot in the elite competition.

Defender Jack Hinshelwood said: “Last season we had a taste of what Europe can be like.

“As a club we are just driving every day to get back that feeling because we know that those games are special.

“It’d be a great achievement for the club if we can finish in the top five or top seven for Europe. We’re definitely pushing.”