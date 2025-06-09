Veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson to leave Manchester City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England goalkeeper Scott Carson is to leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer, the club have announced.

The 39-year-old has spent six years at the Etihad Stadium, serving as third-choice keeper in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He made just two senior appearances but was involved in squads that collected 12 trophies, including the Champions League in 2023.

A statement from the club read: “Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Carson initially joined the club on loan from Derby in 2019 before making the move permanent in 2021.

He has been a professional for 21 years with past clubs including Leeds, Liverpool and West Brom. He earned four England caps.

His departure comes as City continue a squad overhaul this summer following a frustrating campaign.

The club appear to be closing in on the signings of Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri and have been heavily linked with Lyon and France midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Their arrivals would come after the January signings of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez.

Kevin De Bruyne is leaving this summer, while there has been speculation Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish could also do so and there have been three departures from the backroom staff in Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens.