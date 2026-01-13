‘World class’ Cole Palmer has ‘so much more’ to offer Chelsea – Liam Rosenior

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior believes there is much more to come from “world class” Cole Palmer but warned it may take time to unlock his full potential.

England international Palmer registered 43 goals and 29 assists across his first two seasons with the Blues after arriving from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2023.

Yet, hampered by injury setbacks, the 23-year-old has struggled to make a consistent impact this term.

Rosenior, who succeeded Enzo Maresca last week, is set to make a late fitness decision on Palmer ahead of Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at home to Arsenal.

“Cole is a special talent; my job is to get to know him, to connect with him, to understand what gets the best out of him – and that takes time,” said Rosenior.

“I’m not here to talk about form or how he played under previous managers. I’m just super excited to work with him.

“The scary thing with Cole is he has already got world-class ability but he’s only 23 and he’s got so much more.

“I can’t wait to work with him on a regular basis. He’s got undoubted potential and ability that is pretty scary.”

Palmer sat out Saturday evening’s 5-1 FA Cup third-round win at Charlton as a precaution after being sidelined by a groin issue and a stubbed toe earlier in the campaign.

He has claimed four goals in 12 appearances this term but is yet to provide an assist.

The forward’s form initially dipped during the second half of last season. Having scored 14 times in his opening 21 Premier League matches, he managed only one more goal in his next 26 outings in all competitions before helping the Blues win the Club World Cup.

Rosenior wants to give Palmer the freedom to hit new heights.

“Good players can play anywhere,” said Rosenior. “I’ve seen Cole play as a false nine. I’ve seen him play off the right, I’ve seen him play off the left. I’ve seen him play as a 10.

“He’s just a world-class player. I want to give him the licence to go and do what he loves to do, which is create and score goals.”

With the January transfer window open, Rosenior plans to fully evaluate the squad he inherited before potentially recruiting reinforcements.

The 41-year-old also intends to hold talks with Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi, who were frozen out of the first team under Maresca.

“I will have conversations with them,” said Rosenior. “Raheem’s had an outstanding career. I’ve got huge respect for him. Axel is someone I’ve really, really liked for a long time.

“With the amount of games we’ve got and the stuff I’ve had to do, I haven’t got on to that topic. But I will do in the next few days.”

Asked if he envisages a way back for the out-of-favour pair, he said: “I have to have a conversation with them. I have to have a conversation with the club. There’s a lot for me to do and that’s near the top of my list.”