Manchester City complete signing of Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have completed the signing of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Premier League club have announced.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the champions after moving in a deal understood to be worth £59.1million plus a potential further £4.2million in add-ons.

Marmoush is City’s third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis earlier this week.

Marmoush said: “This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling.

“I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.”

Marmoush, who can play in a variety of attacking positions, has scored 37 goals in 67 games since joining Frankfurt in the summer of 2023.

He began his career with Wadi Degla in the Egyptian Premier League before moving to Germany with Wolfsburg in 2020 and then having spells with St Pauli and Stuttgart.

He has been capped 35 times by Egypt and scored six goals for his country.

His arrival at the Etihad Stadium comes as the club try to rebuild amid what has been a frustrating campaign.

City, champions for the past four seasons, are currently fifth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

Defeat at Paris St Germain on Wednesday has also left Pep Guardiola’s side in danger of missing out on the Champions League knockout stages.

Marmoush said: “With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to become better. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here.

“And I cannot deny I also want to win trophies. City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture.

“I really am looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

The fee takes City’s spending this month to a basic £122.5million.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Omar is an accomplished and exciting forward, and I’m delighted he’s joining us.

“He has all the attributes a top-class attacker requires. I have no doubt that working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him further develop his superb attacking talent.”