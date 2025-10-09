Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Maya Le Tissier hailed as Man United’s ‘rock’ after earning first Champions League win

The United captain struck from the spot to earn an opening Champions League win over Valerenga

Andy Hampson
Thursday 09 October 2025 02:36 EDT
Comments
Le Tissier celebrates her opening goal
Le Tissier celebrates her opening goal (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Marc Skinner hailed captain Maya Le Tissier as Manchester United's "rock" after her penalty secured the club's first Champions League win on Wednesday.

The England defender struck after 31 minutes as United beat Norwegian side Valerenga 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village to launch their maiden campaign in Europe's elite competition with a deserved success.

United manager Skinner said: "You see how much it means to her playing with the big dogs.

"She's a great character and has a real calmness to take that penalty. She's a rock for us and it's fitting that she got the first goal."

With some tough tests ahead in the league phase - against Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain, Wolfsburg, Lyon and Juventus - Skinner felt it was crucial to get off to a winning start.

He said: "I think we need about nine to 12 points to get into that pack.

"Of course we would like more but we are playing some incredible teams, so it was important to get three points to start the campaign, especially at home.

"You've got to pick up points, even if you don't play well, but I thought we played well enough tonight to deserve the points."

United dominated throughout and created numerous opportunities.

Skinner said: "We had enough chances to be really comfortable and probably haven't been as clinical as we needed to but, overall, it's our first night in Europe. It's three points and a clean sheet, so we we're happy with that."

Valerenga coach Nils Lexerod was unhappy with the handball decision against Arna Eiriksdottir for the decisive penalty.

He said: "United created enough chances to score on other occasions but it was not a penalty because the ball hit the body before the hand. The rule is clear, it shouldn't have been a penalty."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in