Manchester United Women have emphatically booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, setting up a clash with Bayern Munich after a commanding 5-0 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid.

Already holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg, United secured a 2-0 win at Leigh Sports Village.

First-half goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme and Jess Park sealed their progression despite manager Marc Skinner's injury woes limiting him to just four outfield substitutes.

The match began openly, with both teams creating chances and Atletico’s Synne Jensen proving particularly dangerous.

United were also forced into their third-choice black kit after Atletico's mistakenly brought the wrong colour goalkeeper shirt.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce produced two smart stops to deny her, while Lauren should have scored but headed over from inside the six-yard box.

open image in gallery United secured a 2-0 win at Leigh Sports Village ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

At the other end, Lea Schuller broke through but saw her shot saved by Lola Gallardo and a heavy tough from Lisa Naalsund allowed the goalkeeper to gather after she also found space behind the visiting defence.

Only a last-ditch block from Millie Turner denied Jensen as she threatened once again but – with 28 minutes gone – United took the lead to put the tie completely out of sight.

Naalsund teed up Zigiotti Olme for a shot from 15 yards that went under the diving Gallardo, who will feel she should have done a lot better.

The Atletico keeper got a leg to Hinata Miyazawa’s shot after a jinking run but she could do nothing about Park’s stunner four minutes from the break, the England midfielder bending her shot into the top corner from 22 yards.

It was United who came closest to extending their lead in the second half, with substitute Ellen Wangerheim seeing a close-range shot pushed over the crossbar by Gallardo, while Park was denied a second by the post.

Seventeen-year-old Jess Anderson also went close on her debut, and Atletico ended the match with 10 players after Xenia Perez picked up a late second yellow card.