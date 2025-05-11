Why is Manchester United vs West Ham not on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The end is in sight for two desperately disappointing domestic campaigns as Manchester United and West Ham tangle at Old Trafford.

The pair begin the day 15th and 17th respectively, with a win for Graham Potter’s side enough to lift them above their hosts in the Premier League table - for as little as that means.

Both clubs have suffered 16 defeats already this season and are thus grateful for the non-competitiveness of the relegated three behind them, ensuring that neither really had to look over their shoulder.

Manchester United have at least the bright spot of an excellent Europa League campaign to celebrate, and will hope to begin their preparations for a final meeting with Tottenham in Bilbao with a victory here.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs West Ham?

Manchester United vs West Ham is due to kick off at 2.15pm BST on Sunday 11 May at Old Trafford.

Why is the game not on TV?

The game has not been chosen for television coverage in the United Kingdom, with Sky Sports instead showing Nottingham Forest vs Leicester. Extended highlights will be available on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC Two on Sunday evening.

Team news

Rotation is likely from Ruben Amorim after Manchester United’s Europa League exertions. The manager named the club’s youngest-ever Premier League line-up at Brentford last weekend and the hosts may again have an inexperienced look. Harry Maguire is a doubt after suffering a knock against Athletic Bilbao.

Edson Alvarez should be fit to feature for West Ham after overcoming a back issue. Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Fredricson, Lindelof, Yoro; Mazraouri, Ugarte, Eriksen, Shaw; Garnacho, Fernandes; Obi.

West Ham XI: Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Paqueta, Alvarez, Emerson; Bowen, Kudus; Fullkrug.

Odds

Manchester United win 19/17

Draw 27/10

West Ham win 13/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.