Ruben Amorim feels cost of Manchester United’s PSR position with transfer update

Ruben Amorim said Manchester United will have to sell players if they are to buy in the summer transfer window.

United have little leeway with Profitability and Sustainability Rules, which have been extended for next season, while their finances are tight, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe considering a fresh spell of redundancies and cost-cutting after sacking 250 staff last year.

Amorim made his first buys in the January transfer window, with Ayden Heaven arriving for £1.5m and Patrick Dorgu for £25m, but only when he brought in money by loaning out Marcus Rashford, with Aston Villa paying at least 75 percent of his wages, Antony, with Real Betis paying 84 percent of his salary, and Tyrell Malacia, with PSV Eindhoven covering his earnings.

United spent more than £600m under Amorim’s predecessor, Erik ten Hag, but the Portuguese feels his budget will be much smaller in the summer unless he cashes in on the current squad.

He said: “Here it is simple, to do something we need to sell players. We know with the moment of the club, I have to understand these problems but that problem is not new, you knew the rules of [Financial Fair Play], we have a problem at the moment.”

Amorim said United have new fitness concerns ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham. It is likely to come too soon for Mason Mount, Luke Shaw or Jonny Evans to return while the head coach said an unnamed player had been affected by illness.

He added: “It was a good week until two days ago. We had some problems also. We don’t have players back. Maybe we have one or two issues but we are waiting. We have one player also who is sick so we will see the team at the weekend.”