Man United boss Michael Carrick reacts to Roy Keane’s criticism of his wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Carrick has shrugged off Roy Keane’s criticism of his wife and said the words of the former Manchester United players-turned-pundits won’t bother him.

The new United head coach faces Manchester City in his first game in charge on Saturday to a background of noise from some of his former teammates.

And former captain Keane had said Carrick’s wife Lisa had a “big mouth” as he belatedly responded to a tweet she posted in 2014.

But Carrick shrugged it off. “It didn’t bother me,” he said. “They’re not putting more pressure on me. I don’t feel that. There are plenty of opinions around, some positive, some not too much. It’s totally irrelevant in terms of what I focus on.

“I know what we want to improve on, how we want to work with the players. There’s a lot that can be said, it’s the way of the world.

“I’m not going to pay too much attention to that. For me, the players and staff it’s a focus on how we’re going to succeed.”

Carrick, who had a three-year spell in charge of Middlesbrough, said he was delighted to get the chance to manage United for the rest of the season.

Michael Carrick has been appointed as interim head coach at Manchester United until the end of the season ( AP )

He added: “It’s fantastic to be here, a great feeling to be in this position. I’ve had different roles and fallen in love with the club.

“I’m fully aware of the position I’m in. I’m eager to succeed, we’ve got a big job to do.”

Carrick outlined his ambition to succeed after Ruben Amorim’s sacking, underlining the squad’s “talents, dedication and ability.”

He said: “I know what it takes to succeed here; my focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years, I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.

“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”