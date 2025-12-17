Man United complain to Fifa after Noussair Mazraoui blocked from Bournemouth match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United feel they were unfairly penalised for playing on Monday after their request to have Noussair Mazraoui available against Bournemouth was rejected.

United escalated the issue to Fifa and asked the governing body for support and guidance after Morocco refused to allow the full-back to play for his club before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Without Mazraoui, who left United on Sunday night, Ruben Amorim’s side conceded four goals and dropped two points as they drew with Bournemouth.

United’s other two African players, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, were permitted to play, with the former opening the scoring, and the club were grateful to Cameroon and Ivory Coast for their understanding.

But Morocco, who host Afcon, also play in the opening match when they face Comoros on Sunday and they wanted Mazraoui, a first-choice in the side who reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, to link up with them at the start of the week.

United were disappointed in part because their match against Bournemouth was moved to Monday and clubs who played on Saturday or Sunday had their African players available.

They have no issue with Mazraoui, who they feel trained professionally and was respectful to both his club and his country, but were without three defenders on Monday, with Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt both injured.