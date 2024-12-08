Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United host Liverpool in the Women’s Super League hoping to open up a significant chasm in the table as club action returns after the international break.

Chelsea, Manchester City, surprise package Brighton and Arsenal have broken free of the rest of the WSL’s clubs along with Manchester United in what looks a competitive fight for European places.

Liverpool have lost their last two league games, including a disappointing derby defeat to Everton, though enjoyed a confidence restoring cup win over Newcastle.

They will hope to harry the hosts and add to growing disquiet surrounding manager Marc Skinner, who has faced boos recently despite a relatively solid start and leading Manchester United to their first major silverware last season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12pm GMT (midday) on Sunday 8 December at Leigh Sports Village.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 11.30am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you'll need a VPN.

Team news

Marc Skinner has confirmed that Ella Toone will be out until the new year after suffering a calf injury prior to the international break. Lisa Naalsund also faces a spell on the sidelines, while Aoife Mannion will miss this game but is set to make a speedier return.

Liverpool have three fresh injury problems: Marie Hobinger awaits a scan on a groin issue, and both Gemma Evans and Hannah Silcock sustained concussions on international duty.

Odds

Manchester United win 6/11

Draw 17/5

Liverpool win 9/2

