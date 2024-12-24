Manchester United’s food hygiene rating takes hit after mice infestation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United are working to tackle an infestation of mice at Old Trafford.

The news, as reported by the Daily Mail, is the latest problem to hit the stadium and has seen the club’s food hygiene rating drop to two stars out of a possible five.

The United hierarchy is currently exploring whether to redevelop Old Trafford or build a new stadium, and recently asked fans to complete a survey on the future of the ground.

The first conceptual plans for a potential new, 100,000-seater stadium were released in September, alongside plans for the regeneration of the area around the stadium.

Early estimates suggest the regeneration works could boost the local economy by up to £7.3billion.

But the club has come under plenty of criticism in recent months for the current state of the stadium, with the owners having avoided making any major improvements. This came to a head in May, when a storm caused the roof to leak during a defeat to Arsenal.

On the latest development, a club spokesperson told the Mail: “Manchester United implements a robust pest-control system throughout Old Trafford.

“Multiple weekly checks are made in all catering areas and stringent measures are taken to ensure levels of hygiene and cleanliness are high wherever food is stored, prepared and served.

“If incidences of this nature do occur at the stadium, immediate and appropriate action is taken.”

A spokesperson for Trafford Council said: “Our environmental health officers gave a food hygiene rating of two following a routine visit.

“We are now working closely with Manchester United to ensure it complies with the rating and carries out the necessary improvements.”

Additional reporting by PA