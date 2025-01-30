Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United will be hoping to earn progression directly into the last 16 of the Europa League as they attempt to secure a top eight league phase finish.

Ruben Amorim’s side are unbeaten in the competition and occupy fourth spot in the standings ahead of the final round of fixtures, with at least a play-off spot secure.

They travel to Bucharest to take on FCSB in their last game hoping to avoid adding a two-legged play-off tie to their already busy schedule.

What do Manchester United need to qualify for the Europa League last 16?

A win would make certain of Manchester United’s spot in the top eight. A draw may be enough, too - if the Premier League club secure a point, all of Lyon, Tottenham, Anderlecht, Galatasaray and Bodo/Glimt would have to win (with the latter two swinging goal difference in their favour) for them to miss out on direct progression.

A defeat in Romania would open the door a little more - FCSB would climb above their opponents, and damage their goal difference. A tally of 15 competition points would leave them within reach of Viktoria Plzen and Olympiacos in addition to those already mentioned - they take on Athletic Bilbao (third on 16 points) and Qarabag (out of the competition) respectively.

When is FCSB vs Manchester United?

FCSB vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 30 January at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Odds

FCSB win 23/5

Draw 33/10

Manchester United win 11/17

